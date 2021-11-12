Shick joins Dundee Family Health Center

Staff Reports

The Chronicle-Express

DUNDEE — Carley Shick, MS, FNP-C has joined board-certified family medicine physician Joseph Hinterberger, M.D., FAAFP at Dundee Family Health Center, 50 Millard St.

Shick earned her Master of Science in Nursing from St. John Fisher College in Pittsford and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The College at Brockport in Brockport, NY. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Most recently, Shick was a Pediatric Intensive Care Registered Nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital for over five years.

Shick has lived in the Finger Lakes region her entire life. She enjoys boating, hiking, and exploring what all the lakes have to offer with her dogs, friends, and family.

To schedule an appointment at Dundee Family Health Center, please call 607-243-7881.