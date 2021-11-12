JD Tette is two-time Class C X-country Champion!

Rob Maeske

Cross Country Section V Championships Nov. 6 at Letchworth State Park

Boys Class C

Team Scores (Top 10)

Le Roy 87, Bloomfield-Naples 93, Williamson 103, Livonia 116, Avon 142, Midlakes 152, Bath-Haverling 164, North Rose-Wolcott 177, Mynderse 179, Wayland-Cohocton 218

Individual

Penn Yan's JD Tette took first place, securing the title of Class C Champion for the second year in a row. Tette finished with a time of 16:38. Drew Reigelsperger (Bloomfield-Naples) took second (16:58), Caeleb Suwyn (Williamson) took third (18:04.5), Erik Schwab (Le Roy) took fourth (18:04.7) and Chris Coyle (Livonia) took fifth (18:23).

Boys Class D

Team Scores (Top 10)

Arkport-Canaseraga 36, Oakfield-Alabama 70, Marcus Whitman 93, HAC 139, Clyde-Savannah 148, Honeoye 175, Geneseo 251, Kendall 258, Red Jacket 267, Red Creek 290

Individual

Pierce Young (Arkport-Canaseraga) took first (16:28), Connor Domoy (Oakfield-Alabama) took second (16:59) and Ibrahim Ford (Arkport-Canaseraga) took third (17:44). Tim Hansen was the top runner for Marcus Whitman, taking 10th place with a time of 18:13. Also for Whitman, Brendan Laity came in 12th (18:19) and Fletcher Dickman came in 14th (18:24). Dundee-Bradford's top runner was Alexander Leonard, finishing with a time of 20:57.

Girls Class C

Team Scores (Top 10)

Waterloo 57, Williamson 63, Dansville 73, Avon 113, Attica 118, Bloomfield-Naples 152, Midlakes 187, Wayland-Cohocton 202, Mynderse 223, Livonia 227

Individual

Katelyn Wilkes of Midlakes took first place with a time of 20:08. Charlotte Blake (Le Roy) took second (20:24) and Addison Bree (Waterloo) took third (20:45). Penn Yan's top runners were Lizzy Shoff (24:23), followed by Giana Ficcaglia (24:35).

Girls Class D

Team Scores (Top 10)

Addison 65, HAC 69, Honeoye 84, Arkport-Canaseraga 128, Oakfield-Alabama 142, Geneseo 193, Pembroke 207, Red Creek 211, Jasper-Troupsburg 213, Byron-Bergen 261, Marcus Whitman (13th) 318

Individual

Tea Malone-Bonacci (HAC) took first with a time of 19:43. Madalenn Fee (Red Jacket) took second (19:54) and Faith Skowvron (Addison) came in third (20:00). Top runners for Marcus Whitman were Olivia Hill (24:06) and Bryanna Speers (24:21). Lindsey Mosher had the best time for Dundee-Bradford (28:17).