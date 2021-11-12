VA now scheduling Moderna COVID -19 boosters
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare
FINGER LAKES — The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is now scheduling MODERNA Booster vaccination appointments. The vaccine is available to veterans, their spouses, and caregivers. If you meet the following criteria (veterans and spouse/caregivers):
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live-in high-risk settings
- It has been 6 months or more since you received your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series
- Or if you received a single Janssen (J+J) vaccine over 2 months ago,
then you are eligible to receive a Moderna booster shot at this time.
Please call to schedule your booster today.
• Bath - 607-664-4626
• Canandaigua – 585-393-7401, Option 3
• Rochester – 585-463-2757, Option 3