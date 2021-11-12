VA now scheduling Moderna COVID -19 boosters

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare

FINGER LAKES — The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is now scheduling MODERNA Booster vaccination appointments. The vaccine is available to veterans, their spouses, and caregivers. If you meet the following criteria (veterans and spouse/caregivers):

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live-in high-risk settings

It has been 6 months or more since you received your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series

Or if you received a single Janssen (J+J) vaccine over 2 months ago,

then you are eligible to receive a Moderna booster shot at this time.

Please call to schedule your booster today.

• Bath - 607-664-4626

• Canandaigua – 585-393-7401, Option 3

• Rochester – 585-463-2757, Option 3