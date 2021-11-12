YMCA Camp Cory adds solar panel array

Project powered by Everybody Solar

PENN YAN — YMCA Camp Cory on Keuka Lake is excited to announce the installation of a brand-new solar array on the camp's dining hall roof. Camp Cory partnered with Everybody Solar, an organization dedicated to providing solar energy to nonprofits.

“As a non-profit, having partners like Everybody Solar allows us to really focus on our mission of making a difference in the lives of as many individuals as we can,” said Pat Foster, executive director of YMCA Camp Cory. “This solar array gives us the ability to finically support children that come to camp, while also helping to minimize our carbon footprint.”

Through fundraising, grant writing and other partnerships, Everybody Solar was able to provide Camp Cory with a solar array at no cost. This system, installed by Geneva-based Paradise Energy Solutions, is projected to provide enough energy in the first year to offset more than 51,000 pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere; that’s equivalent to 54 barrels of oil, or of sequestering carbon from 386 trees annually. The system will save Camp Cory nearly $4,000 in the first year alone.

"The impact of this project is far-reaching,” said Myriam Scally, director of operations and development with Everybody Solar. “We hope this solar array will help Camp Cory reinvest in their youth and remove financial barriers for more families to access a summer camp experience.”

In addition to Everybody Solar, individual donors and other foundations played an instrumental part in funding this project:

● All Points North Foundation

● Gumerlock Foundation

● JM McDonald Foundation

● Enphase

● Foundation Beyond Relief

● RELiON Battery

● Citizen Watch

● New York State Energy Research and Development Authority

● Paradise Energy Solutions.

About Everybody Solar

Everybody Solar helps bring solar to nonprofits by offsetting 100% of the costs to the nonprofit for the installation through grant writing, sponsorships, crowd-sourcing and fundraising events. They also work directly with industry experts to research local regulations, contact and evaluate solar installers, establish long-term partnerships with manufacturers, and provide technical support to the nonprofits to make the installations come to life. By greatly reducing the electricity costs for nonprofits, Everybody Solar helps them maximize their impact on their direct cause and invest funds directly into their missions: to feed children, provide counseling, support a shelter, or start a movement. By saving thousands of dollars for those who need it most, and harnessing the power of the sun, Everybody Solar helps local communities thrive.