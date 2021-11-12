Zack Lewis is PY Rotary 'Student of the Month'

Deborah Scharf, Penn Yan Rotary

The Penn Yan Rotary Club was pleased to honor Zack Lewis as Student of the Month on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Lakeside Country Club in Penn Yan. For every month of each school year the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan student who demonstrates The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.

October's awardee, Zack Lewis, a senior honor student at Penn Yan Academy, is a hard-working, successful, and caring student, who thrives on being involved with people, organizations, and projects that benefit his school and community.

Zack, with his parents Tony and Ronda Durso in attendance, was introduced to the Penn Yan Rotary Club by his Choir and Drama teacher, Jessica Kinsey, who reported that Zack is a very valued member of the Choir and Drama program, especially because he is always ready to help, however and whenever needed. Zack is an Eagle Scout who planned, managed, and completed the building and installation of four benches at the Yates Community Center. And Zack is a member of the Honor Society and the Leo Club, and he is an event volunteer for the Junior Mustang Concession Stand. This past summer he was selected for participation with New York's American Legion Boys' State. For the next school year Zack plans to enroll at Alfred State College to begin working toward a degree in Architecture.

Zack received a framed Student of the Month certificate and a $25 gift card from Long's Cards and Books. This Student of the Month program is presented and sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.