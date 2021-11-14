Fatal crash into Keuka Lake may have been a medical issue

KEUKA PARK -- Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 4482 East Bluff Drive in Keuka Park at 3:11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 for a reported vehicle crashing over the bank into Keuka Lake.

Deputies say they observed an overturned SUV in the water as several witnesses were assisting and had already freed the unconscious driver, Barbara P. Miller, 86, of the address above. Deputies say the witnesses immediately began life saving measures. Miller was taken by Penn Yan Ambulance Corps to Soldier’s & Sailor’s Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sheriff’s Office investigators say they believe Miller experienced "a medical event" sometime after buckling in and starting her vehicle. The vehicle traveled down her driveway, across East Bluff Drive, over the embankment, and into a neighboring cottage deck before coming to rest upside down in the water.

Also responding to the scene were Medic 55, Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Dept., Yates County Emergency Management, NYS DEC, and area first responders.