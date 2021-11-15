Chamber of Commerce Online Auction live 'til Nov. 26

Yates County Chamber of Commerce Team

The 2021 Yates County Chamber of Commerce Online Auction is now live until Nov. 26 and open to the public. A great way to do some holiday shopping, discover a ton of Finger Lakes made products and services, and support the Yates County Chamber!

https://www.32auctions.com/YatesChamber

Items up for bid are all generously donated from local Finger Lakes & Yates County businesses. The online auction includes everything from home décor and household items, beauty and health products, local wine, getaway packages, various gift certificates and baskets, and so much more.

The money raised will allow the Chamber to continue with programming efforts that benefit the entire Yates County community.

We'll be posting and featuring items in the auction on our Facebook page daily. Check out the website to view all the details and pictures of what you can bid on.

Thank you for your support!