Sampson Theatre Historic Marker unveiled

PENN YAN -- The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo.) was recently awarded a grant from the William C. Pomeroy Foundation to purchase and install a historic marker at the Sampson Theatre on East Elm St. in Penn Yan. The marker was installed and the public were invited to the unveiling at noon Saturday, Nov. 6.

Members of the PYTCo. Board village and county officials were in attendance for the unveiling. PYTCo. President Dusty Baker welcomed the crowd and introduced Mayor Leigh MacKerchar who praised the efforts of PYTCo. in the Sampson Theatre revitalization project. Longtime PYTCo. and Sampson board member Grace Knapton was chosen for the honor of unveiling the newest historic marker in Penn Yan.

After the reveal, the public were invited to tour the theatre and enjoy some light refreshments.

William G. Pomeroy Foundation signage grants

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation launched its first signage program – the New York State Historic Roadside Marker Grant Program – in 2006 to erect markers at historically important locations in towns and villages within Onondaga County, New York. In 2010, the program expanded to include the New York counties of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, and Oswego as eligible grant recipients. The program then added Erie and Genesee County in 2011. In April 2012, the program expanded to all municipalities and 501(c)(3) organizations as eligible grant recipients. Since its inception, the Foundation has grown to eight historic signage programs, funding over 1,500 markers & plaques in New York State and beyond, all the way to Alaska.

The signage grant programs span everything from commemorating New York State history and the National Register of Historic Places to celebrating folklore and women’s suffrage. Grants are open to all 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofit academic institutions and local, state and federal government entities. Municipal historians or local historical organizations may apply for a marker on behalf of the property owner.

About PYTCo.

The Penn Yan Theatre Company was created in 1978 and has provided Penn Yan and the surrounding community years of popular entertainment through their successful community theatre group. PYTCo delivers quality musicals throughout the year including variety shows, musicals and plays to enthusiastic audiences numbering 500 to 1,000 or more per production. The productions offer unique and affordable live shows to the Penn Yan public that is an experience not duplicated elsewhere in the local community.