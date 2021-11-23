CCE-Yates County to hold Annual Meeting on Dec. 9

Cornell Cooperative Extension - Yates County

PENN YAN — Cornell Cooperative Extension -Yates County will once again host its Annual Meeting via Zoom, from 6 -7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Join us as we reflect on 2021, present our annual awards, and elect new board members.

The meeting will feature guest speakers Jessica Bacher, of the Yates County Chamber of Commerce; and Dave DeGolyer, of Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes (Steuben County's official tourism marketing agency).

CCE-Yates County will also be introducing this year’s nominees to join our Board of Directors. CCE-Yates County is governed by a 14-member Board of Directors that consist of 12 elected community volunteers. This includes people from towns throughout Yates County who bring their knowledge of community needs and concerns to the governance of this organization.

We ask that Yates County residents (ages 18 and over) complete a paper ballot to vote in our nominees and approve the slate of officers for 2022. To receive a ballot, please contact our office at 315-536-5123 or e-mail at mam752@cornell.edu. Completed ballots are to be mailed or dropped off at the CCE-Yates County office at 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, by Dec. 3.

The evening will conclude with the Board of Directors meeting, which is open to the public.

About the meeting

WHAT: Cornell Cooperative Extension -Yates County Annual Meeting

WHEN: 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9

WHERE: Online/Telephone via Zoom Webinar

COST: Free

REGISTER: Call the CCE-Yates County office at 315-536-5123 or visit https://bit.ly/cceyates2021mtg to register in advance.

