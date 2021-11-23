Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan hits the ground running

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

Back in July, a likeminded group of business owners and community members in Penn Yan met in effort to bring the Retail Council to life again. The group, in collaboration with the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, used to meet monthly and organized popular events like the Wing Walk, Community Table Dinner and First Fridays. When Covid-19 hit in 2020, event planning got placed on the back burner as business owners had to shift all their efforts to the livelihood and safety of their individual businesses. Since the group originally met, meetings have been occurring frequently and a plan was put into place to bring year-round events and marketing to attract people to the Downtown Penn Yan area.

Their first official events, Trunk or Treat and the Fall Festival were a great success. Some other exciting events to expect starting in 2022 are monthly First Fridays, Wing Walk, Sidewalk Sale, Community Table Dinner and mor.

The group renamed themselves as the “Downtown Business Council” so that they would be more inclusive to different types of businesses other than retail, that are located within the Downtown Penn Yan perimeters. A Board of Directors and various committees have been formed to assist in growing and strengthening the council. The Board of Directors include Teresa Hoban (Chair) of Hoban’s Spirits and Hoban Chiropractic, Dan Henries (Vice-Chair) of Secondhand Treasures and Antiques, Rose Curry (Secretary) of Burnt Rose Wine Bar and Heather Griffiths (Treasurer) of The Nest Egg, Stacey Ingerick of Keuka Candy Emporium, Catherine Graves of Blue Heron Bakery, Wendy Warren of Dahlia’s Curios, Jessica Bacher of the Yates Chamber of Commerce, Mike Lapari of the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center of Yates County and Dan Condella of the Village of Penn Yan.

The Yates County Chamber of Commerce officially voted the Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan as a sub-committee of the Chamber to support the group with administration and marketing as they continue to establish themselves. The mission of the council is to create a vibrant downtown business community, by identifying and promoting business opportunities and increasing commerce within the Village of Penn Yan through sharing mutual interests among downtown business owners, liaisons, and volunteers, to ensure success, sustainability and growth.

“I am so passionate about the Downtown Business Council because I know that Penn Yan is a great place to be. We have a wonderful downtown atmosphere that is only getting better and we have so many exciting events coming. Penn Yan is truly a village for all seasons!” Teresa Hoban said.

If you’re interested in getting involved or volunteering for future events, you can contact the Downtown Business Council at downtownbusinesscouncil@yatesny.com.