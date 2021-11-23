Humane Society of Yates County nears completion of shelter addition

Humane Society of Yates County

The Humane Society of Yates County is nearing completion on the 400-square-foot addition to their animal shelter. This new facility will be the home to new, larger dog housing and clinic space for future community spay/neuter programs.

The Shelter of Hope has been planning for an expansion for the last five years and began the building fund with a generous bequest. In 2019 it applied for a grant from the New York State Companion Animal Fund and in 2020 was awarded the maximum award of $500,000 to improve the quality of life for companion animals in their care, while awaiting forever homes.

After months of planning, construction began on the addition in the spring of 2021, and completion of the new facility is expected by year's end.

"We are thrilled with the progress," said Bonnie Brewer, executive director. The existing building has seen thousands of cats and dogs come through the doors over the last twenty years, and the space was just no longer working to house both species. We now know so much more about the impact stress has on shelter animals," Brewer added. "This change truly had to happen, we have an obligation to the animals that make our way to us, and to the community who has supported us."

Future renovations include updating the original shelter to current standards of care for the cat population.

When COVID caused the building costs to rise, the DeGeorge Foundation came forward and pledged their ongoing support. "Joe and Sue DeGeorge have been instrumental in assisting us every step of the way and have been true partners in this project!" states Brewer. A paved driveway and an electric sign for promoting adtopable animals will be installed as part of DeGeorge's financial gift.

The expansion will be the new housing for the dogs at the Shelter of Hope. A surgical room for future spay/neuter clinics has been included and a grant to outfit that room with equipment was awarded by Bailey and Friends, a division of the Golisano Foundation.

"We have been incredibly humbled by the generosity of our community, to know that others care as much as we do about the homeless animal population makes this new chapter in our story full of so much hope," adds Brewer.

The Humane Society of Yates County (The Shelter of Hope) exists to increase the quality of life for companion animals in our community. We are a no-kill shelter that receives no county, state or federal funding. Memberships, donations, bequests, fundraising , and grants are what keep us in operation. This year we are on target to help 300 homeless cats and dogs by providing shelter, vetting, S/N and rehoming.