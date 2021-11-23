New beer released by Lucky Hare

SENECA LAKE — Lucky Hare Brewing Company has just released the 2021 version of "I Am The Liquor," a barrel-aged Russian Imperial Stout.

“We brewed the beer and aged it in whiskey and wheated bourbon barrels from Finger Lakes Distilling for the better part of a year,” says Ian Conboy, co-owner. “It has spent a month in the bottle to condition and is now ready for consumption. This batch is all that we were hoping for and are excited for new and old customers to try this.”

According to Conboy, the beer is big and bold with notes of dark chocolate, black coffee, dark fruit, warm notes of bourbon/whiskey from the barrels, and is “definitely a sipper or after-dinner drink.”

It is 12%ABV and is currently available in draft at the Hector Taproom and for sale in 500ml bottles.