PAGES PAST: 1971: Chronicle Building sold, paper moves to 138 Main

Yates County History Center

150 Years Ago

November 23, 1871

The Defeat of Editor Stafford C. Cleveland — We greatly regret the defeat of S. C. Cleveland of the Yates County Chronicle for Senator. He was charged with being a bolter and with having thus defeated a County Clerk, and also an Assemblyman in recent years. We know not what truth there was in the charges, or whether there was any justification or palliating circumstances, but Yates County, which gave about 800 Republican majority, gave his opponent 900 majority, and there was a falling off of 500 in Ontario. Johnson, the Democratic nominee, has one thousand majority in the District. In the light of the result it would seem that the Republicans of Yates County who belong to the Holmes section, represented by the Penn Yan Express, have done very unwisely. To punish an alleged bolter they have “bolted” a nomination fairly made, and free from all criticism, save in the charge that Mr. Cleveland had not pulled true in the traces. It is to be hoped that this will show to both sections of the Republicans of Yates that personal matters should not govern in the support of the party nominations. There has been a good deal of bad blood between the two wings, as there always will be when two newspapers of the same faith exist in one village, and it is high time that the hatchet should be buried, or Yates will become a Democratic county in a few years. We regret that Mr. Cleveland was beaten. He would have become an influential and popular Senator, honoring the District, and useful to the State. Those who compassed his defeat are rejoicing, and may have good reasons to feel pleased with their action as “summary justice,” but they have done a grievous wrong to the party. ~Corning Journal.

Thanksgiving — There is something more than mere formality in the observance of our peculiarly American “Thanksgiving Day.” The opening of the New Year marks the convenient notch in time’s cycle where we may say “Farewell” to the past, with all its mixed good and evil, and organize new plans and group new hopes for the ensuing twelve months; while Thanksgiving enables us to manifest appreciation of the bounties which the great majority of people in our favored land have realized. It is a welcome resting place after the full fruition of nearly a year's labors and the summer and autumnal harvests, appropriate for the close renewal of interrupted family and social relations; a day when the continuous and harassing friction of business cares is displaced by both social and physical good cheer, and life’s myriad anxieties are banished by the pleasant glow of happy reunions.

Ku-Klux in Yates County — The Yates County Chronicle, published at Penn Yan, says the “Ku-Klux” made a raid in that county last Tuesday. No meaner Ku-Klux can be found in the wilds of the south than those who accomplished the defeat of friend Cleveland of the Chronicle. “For ways that are dark and tricks that are vain,” the Yates County K.K. are ahead of any of the klans that President Grant and his valorous Attorney-General are trying to squelch in South Carolina.

100 Years Ago

November 23, 1921

Move the Fairgrounds — With rentable houses at a premium and suitable building sites not altogether plentiful, why not move the fairgrounds further out and cut up the land it now occupies into building sites? These lots would bring a fair price on account of their close proximity to the business center and for other reasons it would be most desirable to remove the fairgrounds with its unsightly buildings further out. Such a move would necessitate the building of new exhibition houses which are sorely needed and the sale of lots made possible by the removal would give them the money to do it with. NOTE: The fairground was located where the Lake Street Plaza is today. It was eventually moved “further out” in the 1950s.

Racing Flivvers — Recently some young men in order to determine whose Ford flivver was the speediest had a race from Benton to Penn Yan to determine that fact. The hour chosen was two o'clock in the morning, three weeks ago Sunday. After several trials the race was declared a draw, but not until practically every resident of the street was roused from sleep, and the air filled with more profanity than gasoline fumes. One of our physicians, in order to avert a collision, was compelled to drive in a lane and fully fifty people dressed and came into the street to see what the trouble was. One of our policemen who tried to stop the race was ordered out of the way and threatened bodily harm if he did not do so. He did so. What he should have done was to have shot the tires so full of holes as to make junk of them. A few days later warrants were sworn out for the arrest of those miscreants and soon after they were hauled before Judge Randolph who fined them fifteen dollars each. Well, wasn't it worth fifteen dollars to learn whether they owned a racing car or not? Complaints were heard on all sides about the fast driving on the paved streets of this village, but nothing seems to come of them. The worst offenders are the owners of Fords, who race their noisy cars through the village at all hours of the night with cutouts wide open without any regard whatever as to how many are disturbed by their so doing. A drive against these pinheads by the police, the arrest and conviction of a dozen or so, would without doubt put a curb to their further activities along this line and be welcomed by those who complain of them. Just why some activity on the part of village officials in regard to this constant violation of the law is not manifested is hard to understand.

Playing At the Sampson Theater — Hoot Gibson in “ACTION”. A picture that is just what the title implies— "Action" from start to finish—a regular "whirlwind," and you are going to say, "That's the kind of Western 1 like. Let's have more of them.” And a great drama of to-day "MOTHER O' MINE” adapted from "The Octopus” by Charles Belmont Davis, with a notable cast featuring Lloyd Hughes, Betty Blythe, Joseph Kilgour, Claire McDowelI and Betty Ross Clark. In "The Old Nest" we saw the pitiful mother grieving over her children's neglect. In “Mother o' Mine” you will see a brave little mother fighting with every recourse of a mother's love to keep her son from the electric chair. A wonderful picture with a smashing climax that will bring you to the edge of your seat, and in every way upholds the reputation of the Sampson for "good pictures.” Admission: Matinee, 22¢; Evening, 17 and 28¢

75 Years Ago

November 20, 1946

NOTE: This edition of The Chronicle-Express is missing from the historical record. If anyone has a copy of this paper, please contact the Yates History Center at 315-536-7318 so that it may be copied and added to the record.

50 Years Ago

November 25, 1971

Chronicle-Express Building Is Sold — The offices of the Penn Yan Chronicle-Express and the Chronicle Adviser are now located at 138 Main Street, the former site of Tilton’s Book Store. With the move of the weekly newspaper to the new site, announcement was made by Penn Manor Inc., local developers, that they have purchased the Chronicle building at Water and Main Streets. Attorneys John Sheridan and Robert Drumm reported they have purchased the structure from Alvin E. Lake Jr. from Rochester and will take possession December 1st. Lake purchased the building from the Avers estate about a year ago.

W.T. Grant Store Employees Share Bonus — Samuel R. Harris, Manager of the Grant store located at 163 Main St. Penn Yan, has announced that 13 of the store’s employees will share in the more than $900,000 which the Company earmarked for its store employees throughout the nation. All employees with one or more years of service with Grants will receive checks from the firm’s annual Christmas Gift Program. The Program was started by the Company’s founder, William Thomas Grant, in the mid-1920’s. Notes Mr. Harris: “This is just one of the Company’s ways of saying thank you to Grant employees who do their utmost to give customers courteous and efficient service in keeping with the best traditions of our Company. We realize that it’s Grant people in our more than 1,150 Stores who have brought the Company to its current standing as a major retail force from coast to coast.”

Free Parking For Holiday Shoppers — Two-hour free parking throughout the metered streets and lots of the village has been authorized by the Village Board for the holiday shopping season. The free parking privileges will begin November 26th, continuing through Christmas. In approving the annual free parking privilege, the board authorized police to enforce the free parking privilege with respect to the two hour limit, and Mayor John Tusch commented that “We are willing to cooperate with merchants, but it should be their duty to see that the free parking privilege is not misused by their employees.”