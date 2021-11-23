PYTCo. to present 'An Evening of Music and Lights' on Dec. 4

Penn Yan Theatre Company

The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo.) will present "An Evening of Music and Lights" Live at the Sampson Theatre during Penn Yan’s StarShine on Dec. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. This production is sponsored by Greenidge Generation LLC and is free to the public. It will include a festive lights display set to a variety of Christmas songs old and new, alternating between recordings and performers of all ages singing live on the Sampson Theatre stage. Come and enjoy an evening of holiday music and lights. For more information, please email Becky Prine at contact@pytco.org.

The design and programming of "An Evening of Music and Lights" is directed by Penn Yan’s very own master electrician,Simon Gaston. Simon has worked with many groups in the area including the Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo.), the Penn Yan Central School District’s drama clubs, the Penn Yan Community Chorus, Yates Concert Series, Dundee’s Scottish Festival, the Hope Walk/Relay for Life, the Peasantman Triathlon, and several local churches. Come and experience his work in a dazzling visual display.

There will be musical performances by Renee Heitmann (acclaimed soprano), Kristin Hamilton (award-winning actress), Jason Riley (PYTCo performer), Rachel Joyce Dillon (PYTCo performer), Cami Webber (sophomore at SUNY Oswego studying musical theatre), Jacob Eskildsen (sophomore at Nazareth College studying music education), Jayden Hollister (senior at PYA), Zoee Comstock (7th grader at PYMS) and Fiona Marino (5th grader at PYE).

An Evening of Music and Lights production crew include: Simon Gaston (dDirector), Becky Prine (producer), Ray Willis (sound design), Sara Lyon (light design), Herb Gaston (production assistant), Paulina Garces Reid (graphic design), Dean Knapton (set construction), and Liz DeMaria (scenic set design).