Holiday tradition StarShine will return to Penn Yan

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

The Yates County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce StarShine, a longtime holiday tradition in the Village of Penn Yan, will occur on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The evening will be a variety of music, entertainment, food, vendors, colorful lights, holiday treats, activities for children, crowning of Miss Penn Yan, and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

A portion of the event will be designated to children’s activities including a petting zoo, hayrides, a magician, face painting, games and visiting hours with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 4:30-6 p.m. Elf School, held at the Penn Yan Firehouse, is hosted by our friendly elves from Keuka College. At the Elf School, young ones will be able to grab cookie decorating kits to-go, make reindeer food, play games, and more.

Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo) will also have “An evening of Music and Lights” at The Sampson Theatre from 4-8pm.

Get in the Christmas spirit by visiting local downtown shops to find special gifts for your loved ones while supporting local businesses. Be on the lookout for special offerings at many of the stores. Main Street will be closed to traffic beginning at 3 p.m. in preparation for the event.

The 2021 StarShine event is sponsored by Lyons National Bank, Greenidge Generation, Bank of the Finger Lakes, Penn Yan Plumbing, Keuka College, Finger Lakes Radon Removal, Village Drug, Water Street Pharmacy, Marble’s Automotive & Glass, Bow & Wow K9 B&B, Yates County Community Center, Howard Hanna Lake Group & other thoughtful private donors.