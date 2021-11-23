Who will be 2021's Miss Penn Yan?

Yates County Women

PENN YAN – After the forced hiatus of 2020 due to Covid, the (almost) annual crowning of Miss Penn Yan will once again take place during this year's StarShine event Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown Penn Yan.

Each of this year's four contestants will discuss what they would do if they were in charge of Penn Yan for one day. Profiles for each contestant are listed below:

MaKenna Hansen

MaKenna Hansen, a sophomore at Penn Yan Academy, is being sponsored by Penn Yan Theater Company. She would like to set an example to young girls that they don’t have to be the most popular or a “girly” girl to achieve their dream or goal. MaKenna would model this belief if she were to become Miss Penn Yan. She feels being true to oneself means more than trying to be someone you’re not. She is the daughter of Amy and Otto Hansen.

MaKenna has participated in school drama programs, soccer, lacrosse and outdoor adventure club. She belongs to the Stanley Fire Department Auxillary and helps with their events. She also works at two different local race tracks. In addition, she enjoys working on her family and friends’ race cars. She loves her community theater.

Alexa Smith

Alexa Smith is the daughter of Josh and Vanessa Smith, a junior at Penn Yan Academy, and is being sponsored by ELKS Lodge #1722 . If Alexa was to become Miss Penn Yan, she would like to help set up an after-school program for youth in the community to go to feel safe, work on homework, have people to talk to and get a meal before returning home. After working with Millie’s Backpack Program, she was amazed to see how many children were in need.

Alexa has participated in cross-country, golf, and basketball at school as well as FBLA, Varsity Club and Leo Club. Her community activities have included Yates Christmas and Elks bell ringing. She has worked at Amity Coffee, Macs Dairy Bar, and Crispin Hill. Alexa enjoys spending time with her family and friends, bike riding, downhill skiing, and swimming in Keuka Lake.

Emily Stork

Emily Stork, a junior at Penn Yan Academy and the daughter of Matthew and Erika Stork is being sponsored by St Michael Court (Catholic Daughters). If chosen to be Miss Penn Yan she would like to develop a program to connect students and mental health volunteers anonymously. She feels the lingering effects of Covid have made some feel isolated and alone and they may not want to reach out to family or school counselors. She would like to provide an alternative.

Emily is a member of National Honor Society and a varsity cheerleader. She has been an active member of St Michael Church; participated in the 5K Turkey Trot fundraising committee, and volunteered at the annual golf tournament. Her work experience includes the Windmill (Might Tea Boba) and The Top of the Lake Restaurant.

Natalie Yonts

Natalie Yonts is being sponsored by The Penn Yan FFA. She is a junior at Penn Yan Academy and the daughter of Alicen Yonts. As Miss Penn Yan, Natalie would try to increase community knowledge of FFA and show Penn Yan that FFA members are more than just cow-loving farmers. She would increase awareness of agriculture in the community.

Natalie has been involved in her school track and field team and in Outdoor Adventure Club. She has served as secretary and is currently the president of The Penn Yan FFA. Before the pandemic, she assisted with The Backpack Program and is employed by Lakeside Country Club and Seneca Farms Corner Coop. In her spare time, Natalie enjoys playing with her dog, spending time with family and friends, reading, and coding. She loves participating in her FFA events and cheering on the Buffalo Bills at games.