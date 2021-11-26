A Message to Our Community: Small Business Saturday and Shop Small Season

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

The Yates County Chamber of Commerce Shop Small Season kicked off with Small Business Saturday on November 27th and will run until the end of December. Small, locally owned businesses will have special offers, discounts, giveaways in store and some online, which will be listed on the Yates County Chamber of Commerce website and featured on the Chamber’s social media throughout the holiday shopping season. You can also pick up a flyer for participating businesses in the lobby of the Chamber Office at 2375 Route 14A in Penn Yan.

When we talk about shopping small or shopping local, we always mention how the money stays in our community. But let’s break that down a bit to gain a better perspective. For every $1 you spend at a small business, 67 cents stays in the local community and it creates an additional 50 cents of local economic impact. When we say that every amount helps – we mean it! Even small spends like a cup of coffee or glass of wine can have a huge impact. Be a part of the reason why a small business can thrive and grow!

A local business that is thriving and growing is also much more likely to:

Hire more employees

Support a local sports team or PTA

Sponsor an event

Give to a local nonprofit or charity. According to the Seattle Good Business Network, small businesses donate 250% more than larger businesses to non-profits and community causes.

Give bonuses to employees

Expand their product offering or service line

Pay employees more or be able to afford offering benefits or better benefits or employee perks

Move into a larger location

Pay additional tax dollars that help fund local needs like police, fire, and infrastructure

