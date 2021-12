Finger Lakes East All League soccer teams announce players receiving honors

Rob Maeske

The Finger Lakes East All League soccer teams were recently announced for the 2021 season with the following players earning honors:

First Team

Kaitlyn Wright (Geneva, Sophomore)

Grace Lando (Mynderse, Junior)

Ella Wirth (Mynderse, Junior)

Kaleigh Pettit (Newark, Senior)

Clare Boesel (Pal-Mac, Junior)

Mercedes Buckingham (Pal-Mac, Senior)

Maya Ikewood (Pal-Mac, Sophomore)

Emma Robinson (Pal-Mac, Junior)

Molly Seither (Pal-Mac, Junior)

Kaley Griffin (Penn Yan, Senior)

Sierra Harrison (Penn Yan, Senior)

Elle Harrison (Penn Yan, Senior)

Jillian Groff (Wayne, Senior)

Addison Rice (Wayne, Freshman)

Gianna Ryndock (Wayne, Junior)

Jamie Taillie (Wayne, Freshman)

Second Team

Lauren McDermott (Mynderse, Sophomore)

Natalie Bates (Newark, Senior)

Jenna Havert (Newark, Senior)

Megan Napoleon (Newark, Senior)

Jayada Solomon (Newark, Freshman)

Gabby Taylor (Newark, Senior)

Reagan Diehl (Pal-Mac, Sophomore)

Abby Stever (Pal-Mac, Senior)

Kylie Waeghe (Pal-Mac, Senior)

Morgan Anderson (Penn Yan, Junior)

Avery Castner (Penn Yan, Senior)

Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger (Penn Yan, Freshman)

Dana Jolly (Waterloo, Senior)

Tabitha Winter (Waterloo, Junior)

Madi Mcintosh (Wayne, Senior)

Trinity Surowiec (Wayne, Sophomore)

Honorable Mentions

Mikayla Myer (Geneva, Junior)

Maya Deisering (Midlakes, Sophomore)

Kate Mahoney (Midlakes, Junior)

Teanna Monahan (Midlakes, Senior)

Kelly Kohberger (Mynderse, Junior)

Sophia Palladino (Mynderse, Sophomore)

Jackie Sinicropi (Mynderse, Sophomore)

Devina Bueg (Newark, Senior)

Megan Stever (Pal-Mac, Sophomore)

Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger (Penn Yan, Senior)

Leah Prather (Penn Yan, Freshman)

Bailey Cook (Wayne, 8th Grade)

Nicole Mcgloon (Waterloo, Junior)

Samantha Page (Waterloo, Senior

Ella Salce (Wayne, Senior)

Player of the Year was awarded to Maya Ikewood of Pal-Mac, while Coach of the Year was awarded to Mike Karns, head coach for Pal-Mac.