Fatal ATV crash in Urbana

Staff Reports

HAMMONDSPORT -- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on Dec. 1, Steuben County deputies responded to Reservoir Hill Road in the Town of Urbana to investigate a reported ATV rollover crash in a gully. The deputies and an investigator, three of whom are also EMTs, and a Trooper responded into the gully to assess and treat the operator and the passenger, who were at different locations separate from the ATV.

Both men were found down a steep embankment approximately 100 feet below the trail surface. The passenger, Michael L. Drake, 59, was found to be deceased. The operator, Henry R. Drake, 62, brother to Michael, received life-saving treatment from the investigator and deputies for lacerations to his head and leg. With the assistance of the Hammondsport Volunteer Fire Department, Henry was rope-lifted from the scene and then airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. The crash is still under investigation.

Sheriff Allard thanked the N.Y. State Police and the Hammondsport and Pulteney Volunteer Fire Departments for their assistance.