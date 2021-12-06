Stork Award luncheon postponed

Keuka College

Penn Yan residents Jeff & Wendy Gifford will be formally honored at a later date.

KEUKA PARK — The Dec. 16 Stork Award Luncheon at Keuka College’s Geiser Dining Commons has been postponed until a later date.

Organizers said the difficult decision was made out of an abundance of caution as high rates of the coronavirus continue to be reported throughout the county and region.

The luncheon was to honor Penn Yan residents Jeff and Wendy Gifford, the 2021 recipients of the annual Donald and Corinne Stork Award for Community Service. The couple have long been active in area high schools, health care, athletics, and professional activities.

“The Giffords are the epitome of community spirit and community service,” said Keuka College Director of Community Relations and Events Kathy Waye. “We look forward to celebrating their service when the public-health climate allows.”

Organizers will update the community as soon as a new date is confirmed. Those who have already registered for the Dec. 16 luncheon will be issued a full refund.

For refunds, questions, or additional information, contact the College’s Office of Community Relations and Events at (315-279-5602 or community@keuka.edu.