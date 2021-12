Staff Reports

The Yates Christmas Program will be holding a gift card drive-through on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday, Dec. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Finger Lakes Produce Auction, 3691 Route 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

This is a Gift Card distribution for registered children residing in Yates County and living in the Penn Yan or Dundee School Districts. For registration details, contact Rachel at: 315-481-9623.