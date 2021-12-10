BOCES programs collaborate on 'Community Helpers' lesson

Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES

FLINT -- Students at the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center in Flint recently joined classes to collaborate on a lesson, and the outcome was overwhelmingly positive.

In the Education Professions program, High School juniors worked with their preschool students to complete a lesson on community helpers and the careers that fall within that category. The Juniors reached out to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Academy program at the Tech Center and invited them into the classroom to share their expertise.

Mr. Stobie, the program’s Teaching Assistant and a volunteer fireman, joined to talk to the preschoolers and share some of the “gadgets” you may find in an ambulance. He also shared a PowerPoint with the Juniors about being a First Responder. He discussed how they go about dealing with injured or frightened children while on scene.

In addition, Mr. Trickey from the Seneca Castle Fire Department stopped by with a firetruck. Preschool students were able to sit in the firetruck and play with the lights and sirens. They were even able to spray water from a tank. Trickey also talked to students about the role of a firefighter and what it might sound and look like.

“All the students were enthralled,” commented Education Professions Instructor, Stephanie Gatesman. “The entire day was very beneficial to both preschool students and the Juniors in our program.”

To learn more about Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES or programs offered at the Technical and Career Centers in Williamson and Flint, please visit www.wflboces.org.