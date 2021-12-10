Colt Wicker is DCS Elementary Student of the Month

Staff Reports

DUNDEE - Colt Wicker was named Dundee Rotary's Elementary Student of the Month for his dedication and commitment to the Dundee School.

Colt, with the support of his parents Brett and Alyssa Wicker, organized a popcorn fundraiser to buy books for the DCS Pre-K and Kindergarten classrooms. Colt has practiced service leadership by looking for ways to support and provide opportunities for the school and other organizations in the community.