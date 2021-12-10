Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children comes to Yates Co.

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY - Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of the Southern Tier Inc. has announced the expansion of their services into Yates County.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with child welfare agencies, assist the family court system, and support the children of Yates County through best interest advocacy!" exclaims Charlene Johnson, Executive Director of CASA.

CASA of Chemung County, Inc. began to form in 1988 when the New York Task Force on Permanency Planning and the Junior League of Elmira approached the Chemung County Family Court with information about the benefits to be gained through the use of CASA volunteers in Family Court. The first case was assigned in 1989.

In the summer of 1994, CASA received a Senate Initiative Grant from Senator Kuhl and a Schuyler County Youth Bureau grant to expand services to Schuyler County. CASA started providing services in Schuyler County in November of 1994. In 1996, a part-time Supervisor was hired to cover Chemung and Schuyler Counties.

In August 2002, CASA expanded services into Steuben County and in January 2003 became CASA of the Southern Tier, Inc. This expansion increased the service population to over 203,000 and the coverage area to 2100 square miles.

Recruitment and training of local volunteers is underway. You can become a Volunteer Child Advocate and help a neglected or abused child through their journey to permanency. For more information, join one of CASA's monthly information sessions at https://www.casanys.org/info-session-registration or by calling 607-936-2272 (CASA).

See their website at www.casasoutherntier.org.