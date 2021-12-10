EARLY DEADLINES FOR HOLIDAY WEEKS

Due to the timing of the Christmas and New Year holidays and the required print production schedule of The Chronicle-Express, deadlines for all news and sports items, church briefs, upcoming events, and community announcements are advanced 48 hours.

For the sake of the time constraints over the next three weeks, please send your submissions as early as possible and clearly indicate if they are intended for the Dec. 22 or Dec 29, 2021 editions or the Jan. 5, 2022 edition.

Thank you, and may you have a happy Christmas and New Year!

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express Staff Writer