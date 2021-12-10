Yates County's COVID cases up 76.8%; New York cases surge 52.2%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 52.2% as 62,607 cases were reported. The previous week had 41,135 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 67.6% from the week before, with 843,458 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 7.42% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 48 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Thanksgiving significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Some governments reported three days of data for Thanksgiving week; some reported none. The reporting of many cases and deaths were shifted from Thanksgiving's week into last week, making Thanksgiving week artificially low and the latest week artificially high, skewing the week-to-week comparison. These numbers are unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Yates County reported 99 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 56 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,073 cases and 34 deaths.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Orleans County with 805 cases per 100,000 per week; Genesee County with 761; and Wyoming County with 743. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Suffolk County, with 6,118 cases; Erie County, with 5,263 cases; and Nassau County, with 4,942. Weekly case counts rose in 62 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Suffolk, Nassau and Queens counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

New York ranked 11th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 76.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 68.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, New York reported administering another 674,003 vaccine doses, including 241,711 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 383,289 vaccine doses, including 115,625 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 28,895,991 total doses.

In New York, 329 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 238 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,777,942 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 57,757 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 49,085,361 people have tested positive and 788,363 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

New York's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Dec. 5.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 4,155

The week before that: 3,545

Four weeks ago: 2,506

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 88,233

The week before that: 76,364

Four weeks ago: 68,138

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 45 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.