Lyons Bancorp board declares common stock dividends

FINGER LAKES -- At its recent meeting, the Board of Directors of Lyons Bancorp Inc., the financial holding company and the parent of The Lyons National Bank, declared a $0.31 quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022, to all common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2021. At the time of this release, the annualized dividend yield on the Bank’s common stock exceeded 3.00%.

Lyons Bancorp Inc. is the financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank. The Lyons National Bank is a community bank with offices in Lyons, Clyde, Macedon, Newark, Ontario and Wolcott in Wayne County; Jordan in Onondaga County; Canandaigua, Farmington and Geneva in Ontario County; Penn Yan in Yates County; Waterloo in Seneca County; Perinton in Monroe County; and Auburn in Cayuga County. The Lyons National Bank has one subsidiary, Lyons Realty Associates Corp.