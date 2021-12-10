Merwarth named 'Winemaker of the Year' by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

Staff Reports

Fred Merwarth of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard awarded Wine Enthusiast Magazine Winemaker of the Year

DUNDEE -- Fred Merwarth, Head Winemaker and Co-owner of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard and Standing Stone Vineyards, has been awarded the Wine Enthusiast Magazine Wine Star Award for Winemaker of the Year.

The magazine writes of the awards, “This year marks the 22nd anniversary of Wine Enthusiast’s Annual Wine Star Awards, honoring the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world. The winners plus special awards for Lifetime Achievement Award and American Wine Legend, will be announced in the magazine’s Best of Year issue and celebrated at our annual event in February 2022.”

Merwarth joins a list of winemaking icons who have received the honor in years past, including Olivier Humbrecht of Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Benoit Gouez of Moet & Chandon, and Andrea Mullineux of Mullineux Wines.

This is the first time that a New York Winemaker has been nominated or awarded the Winemaker of the Year honor. Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard was previously nominated in 2020 for the Wine Enthusiast Magazine Wine Star “American Winery of the Year” award.

The selection process begins with anonymous submissions and explanations from the entire Wine Enthusiast staff followed by a round of anonymous voting. According to the magazine, “Final winners were chosen… by the Executive Publishing team with selections based on many factors, including impact on consumers and trade in the wine, spirits, or beer space, commercial successes, company/brand vision, and trendsetting.”

Merwarth reflects on the accomplishment, “It is a fantastic honor to receive this award. I am both humbled and incredibly proud of our team here at the estate - from the vineyards to the cellar and everywhere in between - enough cannot be said about the group effort that goes into producing these wines.” He adds, “It has been so fulfilling to be a part of the Finger Lakes wine industry over the last 20 years and we will continue to push the boundaries of what this region has to offer and what can be achieved.”

Sam Filler, Executive Director of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation says of the honor, “This award is a testament to not only the innovative and exceptional work that Fred and the team at Wiemer are accomplishing, but also demonstrates what a burgeoning region like the Finger Lakes has to offer on the world stage. As a region and a state, we should be very proud.”

To learn more about the Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards visit: https://wineenthusiastwinestarawards2021event.com