Palmesano visits Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates

PENN YAN -- Assemblyman Phil Palmesano recently visited Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates' Penn Yan office to hear about LVOY's current initiatives.

Volunteer tutors Nancy Richardson and Billie Vandersterre shared their personal experiences working with dedicated local learners.

Adults interested in free tutoring to improve their literacy, or those wanting to volunteer as tutors, should call LVOY 315-536-6799.