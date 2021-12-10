PYTCo.'s 'Yes, Virginia; the Musical' on stage Dec. 17 & 18

PENN YAN -- The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo.) will present Yes, Virginia; the Musical at 7 p.m Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 & 18 at the WellSpring Fellowship, located at 465 North Main St. Penn Yan. Tickets are $10 for Children and Seniors, and $12 for adults and may be purchased at the door or online at www.pytco.org. The musical will be available to stream on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for $12. Please visit the Penn Yan Theatre Company Facebook page or website to access the stream. For more information, please email Becky Prine at contact@pytco.org.

Yes, Virginia; The Musical is the heartwarming story of a little girl who taught the world to believe. The musical tells the story behind the story of one of the world’s most famous letters to the editor. In 1897, an 8-year-old girl named Virginia O’Hanlon wrote to the editors of The New York Sun, asking whether Santa Claus was real. Using positive philosophy and bold belief, the editorial writer affirmed the existence of the jolly old elf and how he can be seen in the love and generosity that exists during the holidays.

Music is by Wesley Whatley, with Book and Lyrics by William Schermerhorn. This stage production was adapted from the animated special and storybook by Chris Plehal by Macy’s Department Stores, who then made it available to schools and community theatres across the nation, royalty-free.

Yes, Virginia cast members include: Fiona Marino (Virginia), Rachel Dillon (Librarian), Mette Sullivan (Ollie), Zack Blauvelt (Scraggly Santa), Dusty Baker (Mr. Church), Zoee Comstock (Charlotte), Kat Green (Newsie/New Yorker), Cady Brady (Newsie/New Yorker), Meggie Pratt (Newsie/New Yorker), Rhiannon LyonSmith (New Yorker), Bella Miller (New Yorker), Jolie Hines (New Yorker), Lizzie Lilyea (New Yorker), Madilyn Cramer (New Yorker), Rylie LyonSmith (New Yorker), Kiah Webber (New Yorker), Delaney Daggett (New Yorker), Stanley Weaver (Jolly Gentleman), Stephanie Olsen (Poor Woman).

Yes, Virginia production crew include: Becky Prine (Director), Else Sullivan (Stage Manager), Shari Hassos (Choreographer), Sara Lyon (Lighting Designer), Simon Gaston (Master Electrician), Mike Sullivan (Sound Designer), Jennifer McLoughlin (Graphic Designer), Ann Shepardson (Costume Designer), Dean Knapton (Set Construction), Liz DeMaria (Scenic Design), Herb Gaston (Video Production/Editing), Anne Shepardson (Box Office Manager).

The Penn Yan Theatre Co. would like to give a special thanks to the WellSpring Fellowship for hosting us through this production.

If you go...

WHAT: Yes, Virginia; the Musical

WHO: The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo.)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 & 18

WHERE: WellSpring Fellowship, located at 465 North Main St. Penn Yan.

TICKETS: $10 for Children and Seniors, $12 for adults;at the door or online at www.pytco.org. Also available to stream on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for $12.