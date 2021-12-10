Tapia-Larzelere engagement

Mr. & Mrs. Jeffrey Larzelere, of Bluff Point, happily announce the engagement of their son, Paul T. Larzelere, of Kentucky, to Celina Nicole Mendoza Tapia, of Hualpén, Chile. She is the daughter of Julio Roberto Mendoza Prieto of Argentina and Maria Angélica Tapia Nova of Hualpén, Chile.

Paul is a 2014 graduate of Penn Yan Academy. He has welding certifications from Rochester Arc & Flame, in coordination with Monroe Community College. He is currently adding to his certifications at the Kentucky Welding Institute.

Celina is a graduate of Universidad Andrés Bello and is employed by Sky Airlines in Concepción, Chile.

The couple are planning to marry in Chile April 12, 2022. A blessing of the wedding will take place on July 10, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Community at St. Michael’s, Penn Yan.