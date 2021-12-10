Yates Co. Farm Bureau supports Greenidge

Staff Reports

Yates County Farm Bureau Adopts Resolution Supporting Greenidge Generation

Organization Representing Hundreds of Family Farmers in Company’s Home County Applauds its ‘Significant Environmental Stewardship’

DRESDEN -- At its recent Annual Meeting, the Yates County Farm Bureau unanimously adopted a resolution in support of Greenidge Generation, the vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility located in Dresden.

The resolution states:

“Yates County Farm Bureau strongly supports Greenidge Generation LLC and applauds its significant environmental stewardship, production of needed electrical generation and positive economic impact creating jobs and significant investment in the infrastructure for the Finger Lakes Region.”

“The Yates County Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization that represents a large portion of the families who operate a variety of farming operations, agritourism, and related businesses here. This support represents a broad base of the Yates County area community, which is heavily dependent on the agriculture and tourism economies,” Yates County Farm Bureau President Larry Lewis explained.

Greenidge Generation CEO Dale Irwin commented, “We have often said that those who know us best are our neighbors here in Yates County and with this unanimous vote, the Farm Bureau is sending a clear message; Greenidge is making a large and growing positive impact on our community. All of us at Greenidge are extremely grateful for the Farm Bureau and the literally hundreds of family farmers it represents.

“This vote demonstrates once again that any claim that our operation at Greenidge is somehow anything but supportive of the agricultural and tourism industries in the Finger Lakes is just silly. The Farm Bureau understands that we are providing a significant amount of power to the grid, creating highly competitive employment opportunities and contributing significant tax dollars to the Town of Torrey, Yates County, and the Penn Yan Central School District,” Irwin added.

Yates County Farm Bureau, which represents about 300 member farm families located in Yates County, held its Annual Meeting Oct. 19. The organization gives farmers and nonfarmers alike a chance to advance issues and organizations that support and enrich agriculture. It provides an opportunity for individuals interested in the food system, land issues and rural living to join together and make their voices heard.

Greenidge Generation is something of an upstate success story, having spent years building a record of environmental stewardship in the Finger Lakes. The company eliminated coal forever from the Greenidge power plant converting to cleaner burning natural gas, it complies fully with the new air and water permits issued by the State of New York, and earlier this year, launched what is believed to be the nation's first 100% carbon-neutral cryptocurrency mining operation.