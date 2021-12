Yates County Public Health

YATES COUNTY -- December 9, Yates County received 19 new COVID-19 cases and had 15 more cases recover. Ten of the new cases are close contacts of previous positive cases.

The new cases reside in the town of Barrington (one), Benton (four), Italy (three), Jerusalem (two), Middlesex (three), Milo (two), Potter (two), Starkey (one), and Torrey (one).