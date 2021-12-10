YCSO's 'No Shave November' raises $3,500 for Hope Walk

PENN YAN - Members of the Yates County Sheriff's Office have concluded their “No Shave November” fundraising drive. The office was able to collect $3,500 from members participating in the event for donation to Hope Walk of Yates County.

“Our membership wanted to take part in an event that would allow us to support a local cause and keeps funds within the boundaries of the people we serve,” says Sheriff Ron Spike. “We thank Hope Walk for all of the work that you do helping people in need within our community.”