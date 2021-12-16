Head-on crash on Italy-Friend Road

YATES COUNTY -- A two-car personal injury crash occurred Wednesday afternoon Dec. 15 on Italy-Friend Road in Jerusalem.

Yates County Deputies say that driver Jeramiah P. Mendez Sr., of State Rt. 245, Naples, was headed north on Italy-Friend Road when he failed to maintain his lane and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. The driver of that car was Barbara C. Burk, of Pulteney Road, Branchport, with passenger Dominic Maximus, also of Pulteney Road, Branchport.

Penn Yan and Middlesex Ambulances, Medic-55, Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department, and Yates County Emergency Management responded.

Deputies say Mendez was pinned in his vehicle and required life saving measures to extricate him. He was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with facial and internal injuries. Burk was flown from the scene by Life Net with chest pain. Maximus was not injured in the crash.

The Yates County Sheriff’s office and their accident investigation team are investigating the cause of the crash. Mendez was charged with failure to maintain lane. Additional charges are pending.