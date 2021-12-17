Downtown Business Council donates to Living Well

Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan

PENN YAN — On Tuesday, Nov. 30, also known as “Giving Tuesday”, the Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan did just that. Members of the Downtown Business Council Board presented a check for $235 to Sandi Perl from the Living Well of Penn Yan. The members included in the picture are Dan Henries, Heather Griffiths, Teresa Hoban, Rose Curry, Stacey Ingerick & Catherine Graves.

The Downtown Business Council held its very first Fall Festival in downtown Penn Yan on Nov. 6, where it raised the funds in a raffle for a beautiful “Crazy Cat Lady” quilt, which was handcrafted and graciously donated by Barbara Craig.