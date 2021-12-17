Downtown Business Council donates to Living Well

Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan
Downtown Business Council members Dan Henries, Heather Griffiths, Teresa Hoban, Rose Curry, Stacey Ingerick, and Catherine Graves presented a check for $235 to Sandi Perl (center) from the Living Well of Penn Yan.
The Downtown Business Council raised the donated funds at their first Fall Festival in Penn Yan Nov. 6, where they raffled this “Crazy Cat Lady” quilt, handcrafted and donated by Barbara Craig.

PENN YAN — On Tuesday, Nov. 30, also known as “Giving Tuesday”, the Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan did just that. Members of the Downtown Business Council Board presented a check for $235 to Sandi Perl from the Living Well of Penn Yan. The members included in the picture are Dan Henries, Heather Griffiths, Teresa Hoban, Rose Curry, Stacey Ingerick & Catherine Graves. 

The Downtown Business Council held its very first Fall Festival in downtown Penn Yan on Nov. 6, where it raised the funds in a raffle for a beautiful “Crazy Cat Lady” quilt, which was handcrafted and graciously donated by Barbara Craig. 