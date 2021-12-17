Free workshop: Five Critical Estate Planning Documents

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County

FINGER LAKES — Is your estate plan a comprehensive estate plan which includes all of the five critical documents? Do you know what could happen if you don’t have one or more of these documents in place? Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County is offering a free workshop to answer these questions, Five Critical Estate Planning Documents, and five more you may want to consider on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. online via Zoom.

Patrick Roth, Elder Law Attorney, CPA from Corning, will lead the workshop and discuss such topics as:

What can happen if you never get around to completing your plan?

What do each of these documents do and what happens if you don’t have them.

Learn how to prevent disaster from striking you and your loved ones.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Register at PutKnowledgeToWork.org. Your Zoom link will be sent to you following registration. For more information call 607-664-2300.