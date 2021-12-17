Jr. Honor Society inducts 29 at PYMS
Penn Yan Middle School’s annual induction ceremony for the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) was held in November. A total of 29 8th grade students were inducted into the school’s chapter. They are:
- Colin Alexander
- Jens Alexander
- Orbeth Badmone
- Ruby Berry
- Maddison Breuer
- Lia Bush
- Jaylynn Caballero
- Elijah Charles Clancy
- Bailey Cooper
- Mallory Culhane
- Mary D’Abbracci
- Marisole Dalglish
- Rachel Dann
- Braden Fingar
- Abigail Fischer
- Emma Gridley
- Aiden Griffiths
- Finnegan Hanley
- Mason Harris
- Spencer Jensen
- Ella Kinsey
- Caden Long
- Brady McLoud
- Nathan Isiah Mineses
- Madisen Pierce
- Claire Sandstrom
- Gianna Voigt
- Connor Wigden
- Zoe Zeigler
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 90%. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership, and character.
Leadership is based on the student’s participation in community or school activities, or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, attitude, behavior, ethics, and cooperation with both students and faculty. Citizenship is evaluated based on participation and responsible involvement in activities such as scouting, community organizations, and school clubs.
As members of NJHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service and leadership projects.
NJHS is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program for middle level students and was founded in 1929 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.