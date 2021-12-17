Mallory Culhane is Penn Yan Rotary's Student of the Month

Penn Yan Rotary

The Penn Yan Rotary Club was pleased to honor Mallory Culhane as Student of the Month on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Keuka Candy Emporium in Penn Yan. Every month of each school year, the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan student who demonstrates The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.

November's awardee, Mallory Culhane, an 8th grade student at Penn Yan Middle School, is a hard-working, successful, and caring student, who is known, valued, and very much appreciated for her ability and willingness to assist people, organizations, and projects that benefit her school and community.

Mallory, with her parents Dick and Terry Culhane in attendance, was introduced to the Penn Yan Rotary Club by Penn Yan Middle School Social Worker, Ms. Meghan Trombley, who reported that Mallory is kind, responsible, reliable, and especially worthy of recognition because she doesn't seek to be recognized; to be singled out for recognition is not important to her at all.

Among her caring activities, Mallory has volunteered with the school backpack program; the elementary school's extended day program; and, as a Girl Scout, has especially enjoyed helping the local Humane Society. Mallory is also an excellent student who has received the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence and was recently inducted into the National Junior Honor Society.

The Penn Yan Rotary Club presented Mallory with applause and appreciation, a framed Student of the Month certificate, and a $25 gift card from Longs' Cards and Books. This Student of the Month program is presented and sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.