Schumer & Gillibrand secure $295,000 for Penn Yan Airport

Senators say federal funds are part of over $136 million designated for 59 New York airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $136,977,897 in federal funding for 59 airports across New York State in a Dec. 16 press release.

That includes $295,000 for the Penn Yan Airport. According to the senators, the fiscal year 2022 funding was allocated through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

The Yates County Legislature's Airport Committee Member Richard Harper says the airport may use the funds to improve taxiways, repair wildlife fencing damaged in recent storms, or to begin plans for building a new hangar, as they are out of space.

“Air travel was severely impacted during the pandemic, and this tremendous investment from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, which I championed in the Senate, will help New York’s airports and local economies take off,” said Schumer, with his characteristically pun-laden humor.

“Upstate Airports connect businesses and residents and allow economic opportunities to cruise in. As majority leader, I am proud to land this significant funding for New York’s airports and will continue to fight for the resources needed to fully recover and reach new heights.”

Gillibrand added, “New York’s airports connect our state with the world, creating economic opportunity, facilitating tourism, and providing a safe and efficient travel experience. That’s why I’m proud to have voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to deliver this historic investment to over 50 airports across New York State. These funds will allow our airports to recover from the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel. I’ll keep fighting for federal resources to bolster and modernize New York’s infrastructure.”