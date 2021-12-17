Tickets now on sale for FLCC’s Vintners & Valentines fundraiser

Scott Prankie, auctioneer and owner of Rochester Syracuse Auto Auction, will conduct the live auction at the next Vintners and Valentines winemakers dinner on March 18 at Finger Lakes Community College. The annual event raises funds for the college’s hospitality and viticulture and wine technology degree and certificate programs.

HOPEWELL – Tickets are on sale for Finger Lakes Community College’s annual winemakers dinner, Vintners and Valentines, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at the main campus.

Participants enjoy a gourmet dinner in the company of a local winemaker who pairs wines with the courses while discussing the vintages and the winemaking process.

The event is a fundraiser for the college’s hospitality and viticulture and wine technology programs, which require specialized equipment. Live auction items include a cooking class for six at New York Kitchen and a dinner for two at Kindred Fare. The event also features a wine pull for library, cellar or gold medal wines. A library wine is one kept by a winery for reference and comparison with other vintages; a cellar wine is one kept in a collector’s or winery’s cellar for its particular quality or characteristics.

Due to the pandemic, guests have a choice between attending the dinner in-person and participating virtually.

The in-person event includes an optional curated tasting, which gives participants a deeper look at the winemaking process. This may include samples of red and white wines that have yet to be bottled, referred to as tank and barrel wines, or a vertical tasting, which features samples of the same wines over successive years. Vertical tastings give insight into how a wine can change from year to year based on the growing and harvesting conditions and other factors.

Tickets are $150 per person for the reception and wine-pairing dinner, starting at 6 p.m. The curated tasting starts at 5:30 p.m. and costs an additional $30.

For the in-person event, FLCC will require a government-issued ID and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test for COVID-19. In addition, all visitors must wear masks that cover the nose and mouth (except when eating and drinking).

Virtual attendees will take part in small-group discussions with winemakers and will have the ability to participate in the live auction. Online tickets for the virtual option are $100 per person, which includes two bottles of wine that can be picked up or delivered, and the culinary arts program cookbook. A virtual couple’s ticket for two attendees costs $160 and includes three bottles of wine.

Purchase tickets online at give.flcc.edu by phone at 585-785-1205 or email at foundation@flcc.edu.