Yates Emergency Relief Fund awards $5K for reagent testing at S&S and Homestead

Finger Lakes Health

PENN YAN – The Yates Community Endowment’s Yates Emergency Relief Fund awarded $5,000 to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and the Homestead to purchase reagents to complete onsite, rapid COVID testing at the facilities.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and The Homestead have strictly adhered to all COVID-19 mandates for testing, screening, PPE, infection prevention and vaccination to safeguard patients and residents. These protocols present significant operational and financial burdens, particularly for The Homestead, as long term care facilities have very robust testing requirements.

Best practices are for onsite, rapid testing which is more cost effective than sending samples to outside labs and which enhances care and safety. Also, as COVID symptoms can be very similar to those of FLU and RSV, it is important to be able to test for all with a single sample and to get quick results to ensure proper treatment and control potential out-break. This process requires a large supply of reagents, which are expensive.

“We are so grateful for the support of The Yates Emergency Relief Fund,” says Helen Kelley, Director of Development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation. She adds, “Our goal is to maximize our onsite testing/processing to keep the cost and turnaround time as low as possible, in order to provide proper treatment, client satisfaction and safety for our staff, patients and residents. This grant will go a long way to help address this urgent need, at a time when those we serve are relying on us the most.”

About Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and the Homestead: Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, named to honor and memorialize residents who served in World War I, is a 25-bed general acute care hospital, with a medical-telemetry unit. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital (CAH). Critical Access Hospital is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Soldiers & Sailors also has a Swing Bed Program that provides patients with care following an acute care hospitalization, when the patient needs more time to recover from a surgery, after joint repair or replacement, after a prolonged hospitalization due to an injury or illness, when IV antibiotic therapy is needed.

The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital houses 130 skilled nursing beds, 20 behavioral beds and one respite bed for scheduled short-term stays. The Homestead consists of four units, including two Skilled Nursing units, a neurobehavioral unit, and a secure unit where skilled nursing and special needs care for cognitively-impaired residents are provided. Short-term rehabilitation services also are provided on the skilled nursing units for those needing rehabilitation services while they transition to another level of care or discharge home.

About the Yates Community Endowment: The Yates Community Endowment is a Geographic Affiliate of the Rochester Area Community Foundation and is under the guidance of an all-volunteer, all-local Advisory Board. The fund supports local nonprofit organizations dealing with the area’s most pressing issues today and into the future.