Bath woman arrested by PYPD for felony drug possession, dealing

PENN YAN — Deanna M. Lewis, 38, of Bath, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop Dec. 19. Police say their investigation revealed that Lewis was in possession of suspected methamphetamine. While speaking with her, she also allegedly admitted to selling Suboxone to a village resident.

Lewis was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class C felony.

Lewis was processed at the Penn Yan Police Department and was later taken to the Yates County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court. Additional charges are pending.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Police reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense and do not indicate guilt.