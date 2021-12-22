Dr. Farnsworth joins CMG Internal Medicine

UR Medicine Thompson Health

CANANDAIGUA – Dr. Suzamie Jo Farnsworth recently joined the Internal Medicine practice at UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Canandaigua Medical Group.

Board-certified in internal medicine, Farnsworth is a resident of Penn Yan who has been with Thompson as a hospitalist in its Hospital Medicine program since August of 2020. She previously worked as a hospitalist at Thompson from 2001 to 2003.

Farnsworth, who has a special interest in wound care, received her degree as a doctor of osteopathic medicine at the University of New England and completed her residency in internal medicine at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to her time as a hospitalist with Thompson, her prior experience includes serving as a physician at both Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and the VA Medical Center in Canandaigua.

At Canandaigua Medical Group Internal Medicine, Farnsworth is teaming up with Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner Mary Brown to care for patients previously seen by Dr. Kipling Goh, who retired at the end of 2020. The two are part of a nine-person provider team that cares for our internal medicine patients. Once fully staffed for CMG’s expanded office space – as planned when the new CMG building was constructed – the provider team will help fill the demand for primary care services in the community.

For a listing of Thompson Health primary care providers currently accepting new patients, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/PrimaryCare.