Dundee Library's community room is a valued new asset

Dundee Library

DUNDEE — The Dundee Library is happy to report that the 100th reservation has been made for the Tripp Community Room at the library. Since it officially opened in the spring many community groups and individuals have reserved the room.

The room is open to community groups and individuals following the Board guidelines. The room can be used when the Library building is closed. Reservation forms are available on the Library website dundeelib.org and also at the desk.

"We are working to set up online reservations and hope to have the system running by February," says Linda A. Nichols, Director of the Dundee Library.

Girl Scout Troup #40041 made the 100th reservation, and they received a gift card in recognition of this event.