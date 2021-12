Dundee Rotary

Dundee Rotary's December Elementary Student of the Month is Raylynn Johnson. Raylynn is one of the 2021-22 STAR Leaders at Dundee Central School. She is a student who goes above and beyond on a daily basis to set positive examples for her peers.

Raylynn exhibits all of the character traits that are emphasized at Dundee Central School.

Raylynn lives with her aunt Dawn Jayne.