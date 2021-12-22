Eagle Scout project to honor ‘Hometown Heroes’

Staff Reports

PENN YAN – This coming May, residents and visitors alike will see "Hometown Heroes" banners fly on light poles in the downtown area as a living tribute for our community to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces.

This program is being developed as an Eagle Scout project for Conor Clancy of Scouts BSA Troop 44. The American Legion and VFW will continue the salute for years to come. The banner committee will execute the first round of banners for display by Memorial Day. There will be an unveiling event at the American Legion Post in early May so honorees, friends and family can see the banners up close.

“Both of my grandfathers who are living and my great-grandfather, whom I never met, served our country and with two active veterans' organizations right here in Penn Yan I felt this was a worthy project for our community,” said Clancy. “It’s been done in other villages in the area and now we can be a part of the celebration.”

Each of 50 banners will feature individuals with their name, branch of service, and a picture. Each service person must be a current or previous resident of the Village of Penn Yan or the towns of Milo, Jerusalem or Benton, an immediate family member in the same locations or a member of the Johnson-Costello Post #355, VFW Post #745 or AMVETS.

“A $100 donation is requested for each banner application submitted which includes the production of the banner, installation and removal,” said Clancy. “We are hopeful that enough money will be raised to help those who cannot afford the cost so we don’t leave anyone out who wants to be included.”

The application deadline has been extended to Jan. 31, 2022 and can be picked up at the Legion at 2001 Himrod Road, or at Pinckney Hardware, 24 Main St. in downtown Penn Yan.