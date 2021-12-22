FLTA customer service award presented to Jankowski

Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance

Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance awards Excellence in Customer Service to Alex Jankowski from Wagner Vineyards and Wagner Valley Brewing Co. for 2021

PENN YAN – The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance (FLTA) presented the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service award to Alex Jankowski from Wagner Vineyards and Wagner Valley Brewing Co. during the virtual holiday party on Dec. 14. Serving as the hub of information, collaboration and education for growth of a vibrant hospitality and tourism industry, the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is an association with over 600 tourism related businesses, and is a leader for regional tourism growth and sustainability in the Finger Lakes.

FLTA reached out to partner businesses to receive nominations for individuals and/or teams who exemplified excellence in customer service throughout the 2021 year. After careful review Jankowski was selected based on his desire to create a welcome and fun experience for those that visit. It was noted that he approachable and always arrives with a smile. Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nigar Hale and staff said “he shares his talents, knowledge, and love of our community with all in the region. He is a true ambassador for the Finger Lakes, speaking passionately and from his soul about the wonders of our region.”

Erin Bailey, his coworker, said, “He's been an incredible addition to our team and has been integral to sharing our brand values and mission as well as spreading the word about the Finger Lakes Wine region."

The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance Board and Staff congratulates Alex on his award.

“This holiday event was a great opportunity to connect virtually and catch up, all while celebrating the holiday season with good cheer with a common wish that next year we can meet in person. We want to highlight the meaning of the season and use this time to recognize excellent customer service from front line staff who have really made a difference throughout the pandemic.” said FLTA President Cindy Kimble.

Founded in 1919, Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is recognized as one of the oldest destination marketing organizations in the United States. FLTA is an association of private-sector attractions, tourism-related businesses and county tourism offices working together to enhance and promote visitor businesses for the 9,000-square-mile Finger Lakes region of New York State.