Gracioso wins DAR Silver Outstanding Cadet medal

FINGER LAKES — In a special ceremony, Seneca Chapter presented the 2021 Silver Outstanding Cadet medal to C/CMsgt Colton Gracioso, formerly of Penn Yan. Also recognized was the 2020 award recipient, T/Sgt Misty Hall. Cadet Hall and Cadet Gracioso, members of the Canandaigua Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, were recognized at their Unit Banquet, Dec. 15 at Kings Catering in Canandaigua.

In 2013, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution authorized the National Defense Committee to award the Silver Outstanding Cadet medal to recognize a cadet that has distinguished himself or herself through outstanding leadership, honor, service, courage, and patriotism.

The Silver Outstanding Cadet medal is awarded for exceptional performance. In 2020, 7 medals were awarded to New York State cadets. Ten cadet awards were given by chapters representing the Northeast District states. Throughout our Society’s organization that includes chapters in the United States and chapters overseas from Australia to the United Kingdom, 309 awards were given.

