LNB gives $10,000 to Yates Community Center

Yates Community Center

PENN YAN — The Yates Community Center says "Thank You" to Lyons National Bank! The YCC would like to recognize LNB as an outstanding donor in helping the YCC raise the state of play in Yates County.

"It truly takes a community to make a $2.2-million project come to life," say the YCC Board of Directors. "With the generous $10,000 that LNB gave the YCC, we are on our way to making the community center a better place for programming and providing year-round services to all."