LNB gives $10,000 to Yates Community Center

Yates Community Center
Accepting the check for the Yates Community center are Jenni Patchett-YCC Youth Coordinator, Dawn Shipman-YCC Fitness Manager, and Leigh Berry-YCC President, who expressed their gratitude to Sue Synder-Senior Assistant Branch Manager & Assistant Vice President-LNB Penn Yan Office.

PENN YAN — The Yates Community Center says "Thank You" to Lyons National Bank! The YCC would like to recognize LNB as an outstanding donor in helping the YCC raise the state of play in Yates County.

"It truly takes a community to make a $2.2-million project come to life," say the YCC Board of Directors. "With the generous $10,000 that LNB gave the YCC, we are on our way to making the community center a better place for programming and providing year-round services to all."